Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.2.41
Chapter 2, Problem 2.2.41

Limits of quotients


Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.


limx→−3 (2 − √(x² − 5)) / (x + 3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the type of limit problem. This is a limit of a quotient as x approaches -3. The expression is (2 - √(x² - 5)) / (x + 3).
Check if direct substitution of x = -3 into the expression results in an indeterminate form. Substitute -3 into the expression: (2 - √((-3)² - 5)) / (-3 + 3). This results in 0/0, which is indeterminate.
Since direct substitution results in an indeterminate form, consider using algebraic manipulation to simplify the expression. One common technique is to multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator: (2 + √(x² - 5)).
Multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate: [(2 - √(x² - 5))(2 + √(x² - 5))] / [(x + 3)(2 + √(x² - 5))]. This will help eliminate the square root in the numerator.
Simplify the expression. The numerator becomes (2² - (x² - 5)) due to the difference of squares, which simplifies to (4 - x² + 5). The denominator remains (x + 3)(2 + √(x² - 5)). Simplify further and then evaluate the limit as x approaches -3.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They help in understanding the behavior of functions near points of interest, especially where they may not be defined. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches -3, which requires evaluating the function's behavior near that point.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials. In the given limit problem, the expression involves a quotient, which can lead to indeterminate forms like 0/0 when substituting the limit directly. Understanding how to manipulate these functions, such as factoring or simplifying, is crucial for finding the limit.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) results in an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule can simplify the process of finding limits in complex expressions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?



j. limx→2− f(x) = 2

268
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?



f. limx→0 f(x) = 0

343
views
Textbook Question

Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1


Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.


limx→0 (tan 2x) / x

304
views
Textbook Question

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?


y = cos (x) / x

280
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


e. limx→0 f(x) exists

324
views
Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise] 22. Make a table of values for the function at the points x=1.2, x=11/10, x=101/100, x=1001/1000, x=10001/10000, and x = 1.

         

a. Find the average rate of change of F(x) over the intervals [1,x] for each x≠1 in your table.

         

b. Extending the table if necessary, try to determine the rate of change of F(x) at x = 1.

335
views