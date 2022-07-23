Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
j. limx→2− f(x) = 2
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
j. limx→2− f(x) = 2
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
f. limx→0 f(x) = 0
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (tan 2x) / x
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = cos (x) / x
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
e. limx→0 f(x) exists
[Technology Exercise] 22. Make a table of values for the function at the points x=1.2, x=11/10, x=101/100, x=1001/1000, x=10001/10000, and x = 1.
a. Find the average rate of change of F(x) over the intervals [1,x] for each x≠1 in your table.
b. Extending the table if necessary, try to determine the rate of change of F(x) at x = 1.