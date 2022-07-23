Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 113 and 114. Then answer the following questions.
a. How does the graph behave as x → 0⁺?
Give reasons for your answers.
y = (3/2)(x − (1 / x))²/³
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[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 113 and 114. Then answer the following questions.
a. How does the graph behave as x → 0⁺?
Give reasons for your answers.
y = (3/2)(x − (1 / x))²/³
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 113 and 114. Then answer the following questions.
c. How does the graph behave near x = 1 and x = −1?
Give reasons for your answers.
y = (3/2)(x − (1 / x))²/³
Additional Graphing Exercises
[Technology Exercise] Graph the curves in Exercises 109–112. Explain the relationship between the curve’s formula and what you see.
y = −1 / √(4 − x²)