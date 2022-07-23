Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.4.22b
Chapter 2, Problem 2.4.22b

Use the graph of the greatest integer function y = ⌊x⌋, Figure 1.10 in Section 1.1, to help you find the limits in Exercises 21 and 22.


<IMAGE>


b. limt→4−(t−⌊t⌋)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the greatest integer function, denoted as ⌊x⌋, which returns the largest integer less than or equal to x. For example, ⌊3.7⌋ = 3 and ⌊-2.3⌋ = -3.
The expression t - ⌊t⌋ represents the fractional part of t, which is the difference between t and the greatest integer less than or equal to t. This value is always between 0 (inclusive) and 1 (exclusive).
Consider the limit lim(t→4−)(t−⌊t⌋). The notation t→4− indicates that we are approaching 4 from the left, meaning t is slightly less than 4.
As t approaches 4 from the left, t can be expressed as 3.999... or any value slightly less than 4. In this case, ⌊t⌋ will be 3 because it is the greatest integer less than or equal to t.
Substitute ⌊t⌋ = 3 into the expression t - ⌊t⌋. As t approaches 4 from the left, the expression becomes 3.999... - 3, which simplifies to a value approaching 1. Therefore, the limit is 1.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Greatest Integer Function

The greatest integer function, denoted as ⌊x⌋, maps a real number x to the largest integer less than or equal to x. This function creates a step-like graph where each integer value is a discontinuity. Understanding this function is crucial for analyzing how it behaves around integer points, especially when evaluating limits.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

Limit from the Left

A left-hand limit, denoted as limt→c−f(t), refers to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point c from the left side. This concept is essential for understanding how functions behave near discontinuities, such as those in the greatest integer function, and is key to solving the given limit problem.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Piecewise Functions

Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions over different intervals. The greatest integer function is a classic example, as it takes constant values over intervals between integers. Recognizing how to evaluate such functions at boundaries and within intervals is vital for calculating limits involving piecewise definitions.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Average Rates of Change


In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.


g(t)=2+cos t


b. [0,π]

350
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?



b. limx→2 f(x) does not exist

287
views
Textbook Question

Average Rates of Change


In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.


g(x)=x²−2x


a. [1, 3]

429
views
Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let g(θ) = (sinθ) / θ.


b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing g near θ₀ = 0.

319
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that limx→−2 p(x) = 4, limx→−2 r(x) = 0, and limx→−2 s(x) = −3. Find


a. limx→−2 (p(x) + r(x) + s(x))

193
views
Textbook Question

Suppose limx→b f(x) = 7 and lim x→b g(x) = −3. Find


b. limx→b f(x)⋅g(x)

219
views