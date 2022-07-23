Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
g(t)=2+cos t
b. [0,π]
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
g(t)=2+cos t
b. [0,π]
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
b. limx→2 f(x) does not exist
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
g(x)=x²−2x
a. [1, 3]
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let g(θ) = (sinθ) / θ.
b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing g near θ₀ = 0.
Suppose that limx→−2 p(x) = 4, limx→−2 r(x) = 0, and limx→−2 s(x) = −3. Find
a. limx→−2 (p(x) + r(x) + s(x))
Suppose limx→b f(x) = 7 and lim x→b g(x) = −3. Find
b. limx→b f(x)⋅g(x)