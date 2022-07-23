Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.5.5b
Chapter 2, Problem 2.5.5b

Exercises 5–10 refer to the function
f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0
2x, 0 < x < 1
1, x = 1
−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2
0, 2 < x < 3
graphed in the accompanying figure.
<IMAGE>
b. Does lim x → −1⁺ f (x) exist?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the piece of the piecewise function that is relevant for x approaching -1 from the right. Since we are interested in the limit as x approaches -1 from the right (x → -1⁺), we need to consider the interval that includes values just greater than -1.
Examine the piece of the function that applies to the interval -1 ≤ x < 0. In this interval, the function is defined as f(x) = x² - 1.
To find the limit as x approaches -1 from the right, evaluate the expression x² - 1 as x gets closer to -1 from values greater than -1.
Substitute values that are slightly greater than -1 into the expression x² - 1 to observe the behavior of the function. For example, consider values like -0.9, -0.99, etc., and calculate the corresponding f(x) values.
Conclude whether the limit exists by determining if the values of f(x) approach a specific number as x approaches -1 from the right. If they do, the limit exists and is equal to that number.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps determine the value that a function approaches as the input gets arbitrarily close to a specific point, which is crucial for understanding continuity and differentiability.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Piecewise Functions

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. Understanding how to evaluate piecewise functions is essential for analyzing their behavior at specific points, especially at boundaries where the definition of the function changes.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions

Right-Hand Limit

The right-hand limit of a function at a point is the value that the function approaches as the input approaches that point from the right. This concept is particularly important when evaluating limits at points where the function's definition changes, as it helps determine if the limit exists and what value it approaches.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes


Use limits to determine the equations for all vertical asymptotes.


x² + x ― 6

c. y = ------------------

x² + 2x ― 8

434
views
Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity

On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


c. h(x) = x⁻²/³

262
views
Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let F(x)=(x² + 3x + 2)/(2−|x|)


b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing F near c = -2 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−2.

288
views
Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let f(x) = (x² - 9) / (x + 3)


b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing f near c = -3 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x → −3.

326
views
Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let h(x)=(x² − 2x − 3)/(x² − 4x + 3)


b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing h near c = 3 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→3.

233
views
Textbook Question

Suppose limx→4 f(x) = 0 and lim x→4 g(x) = −3. Find


c. limx→4 (g(x))²

178
views