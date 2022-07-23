Textbook Question
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x³ - 3 (x² + π²)
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Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x³ - 3 (x² + π²)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
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𝓻 = √2θ sinθ
Find the points on the curve y = 2x³ - 3x² - 12x + 20 where the tangent line is
a. perpendicular to the line y = 1 - (x/24).
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b. parallel to the line y = √2 - 12x.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
s = (4 / 3π)sin(3t) + (4 / 5π)cos(5t)
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = tan²(sin³(t))
Is there a value of b that will make
g(x) = { x + b, x < 0
cos x, x ≥ 0
continuous at x = 0? Differentiable at x = 0? Give reasons for your answers.