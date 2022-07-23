Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For ƒ to be continuous at x = 0, we need to check if the left-hand limit (as x approaches 0 from the left) equals the right-hand limit (as x approaches 0 from the right) and if both equal ƒ(0). This concept is essential for determining the function's smoothness at x = 0.