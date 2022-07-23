Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x³ - 3 (x² + π²)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x³ - 3 (x² + π²)
a. Graph the function
ƒ(x) = { x², -1 ≤ x < 0
{ -x², 0 ≤ x ≤ 1.
b. Is ƒ continuous at x = 0?
c. Is ƒ differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.
Find the points on the curve y = 2x³ - 3x² - 12x + 20 where the tangent line is
a. perpendicular to the line y = 1 - (x/24).
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b. parallel to the line y = √2 - 12x.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
s = (4 / 3π)sin(3t) + (4 / 5π)cos(5t)
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
x²y² = 9, (–1,3)
Is there a value of b that will make
g(x) = { x + b, x < 0
cos x, x ≥ 0
continuous at x = 0? Differentiable at x = 0? Give reasons for your answers.