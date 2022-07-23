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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.17
Chapter 3, Problem 3.17

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
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𝓻 = √2θ sinθ

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Identify the function given: \( r = \sqrt{2\theta} \sin\theta \). This is a product of two functions: \( \sqrt{2\theta} \) and \( \sin\theta \).
Apply the product rule for differentiation, which states that if you have a function \( u(\theta) \cdot v(\theta) \), its derivative is \( u'(\theta) \cdot v(\theta) + u(\theta) \cdot v'(\theta) \).
Differentiate \( u(\theta) = \sqrt{2\theta} \). Use the chain rule: \( u'(\theta) = \frac{d}{d\theta}(2\theta)^{1/2} = \frac{1}{2}(2\theta)^{-1/2} \cdot 2 = \frac{1}{\sqrt{2\theta}} \).
Differentiate \( v(\theta) = \sin\theta \). The derivative is \( v'(\theta) = \cos\theta \).
Substitute the derivatives back into the product rule: \( r'(\theta) = \left(\frac{1}{\sqrt{2\theta}}\right) \sin\theta + \sqrt{2\theta} \cos\theta \). Simplify if necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivatives

A derivative represents the rate at which a function changes at any given point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that measures how a function's output value changes as its input value changes. The derivative can be interpreted as the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at a specific point.
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Derivatives

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of a composite function. If a function is composed of two or more functions, the chain rule allows us to differentiate it by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function. This is particularly useful when dealing with functions expressed in terms of other variables, such as polar coordinates.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from a reference point and an angle from a reference direction. In this context, the function 𝓻 = √2θ sinθ is expressed in polar form, where 𝓻 is the radius and θ is the angle. Understanding how to differentiate functions in polar coordinates is essential for finding derivatives in this format.
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Determining Concavity from the Graph of f' or f'' Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


𝔂 = x³ - 3 (x² + π²)

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Textbook Question

a. Graph the function


ƒ(x) = { x², -1 ≤ x < 0

{ -x², 0 ≤ x ≤ 1.


b. Is ƒ continuous at x = 0?

c. Is ƒ differentiable at x = 0?


Give reasons for your answers.

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Textbook Question

Find the points on the curve y = 2x³ - 3x² - 12x + 20 where the tangent line is


a. perpendicular to the line y = 1 - (x/24).

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b. parallel to the line y = √2 - 12x.

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Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.


s = (4 / 3π)sin(3t) + (4 / 5π)cos(5t)

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Textbook Question

Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines


In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.


x²y² = 9, (–1,3)

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Textbook Question

Is there a value of b that will make


g(x) = { x + b, x < 0

cos x, x ≥ 0


continuous at x = 0? Differentiable at x = 0? Give reasons for your answers.

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