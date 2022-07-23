Find all points on the curve y = tan x, −π/2 < x < π/2, where the tangent line is parallel to the line y = 2x. Sketch the curve and tangent lines together, labeling each with its equation.
Approximation Error
In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find
a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);
b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and
c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.
f(x) = x⁴, x₀ = 1, dx = 0.1
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Key Concepts
Change in Function (Δf)
Differential (df)
Approximation Error
If x²y³ = 4/27 and dy/dt = ¹/₂, then what is dx/dt when x = 2?
Finding g on a small airless planet Explorers on a small airless planet used a spring gun to launch a ball bearing vertically upward from the surface at a launch velocity of 15 m/sec. Because the acceleration of gravity at the planet’s surface was gₛ m/sec², the explorers expected the ball bearing to reach a height of s = 15t − (1/2)gₛt² m t sec later. The ball bearing reached its maximum height 20 sec after being launched. What was the value of gₛ?
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = cos(x²)
Derivative of multiples Does knowing that a function g(t) is differentiable at t = 7 tell you anything about the differentiability of the function 3g at t = 7? Give reasons for your answer.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 2 tan² x - sec² x