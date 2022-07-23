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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.5.45
Chapter 3, Problem 3.5.45

Find all points on the curve y = tan x, −π/2 < x < π/2, where the tangent line is parallel to the line y = 2x. Sketch the curve and tangent lines together, labeling each with its equation.

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Identify the slope of the given line y = 2x. The slope is 2.
Find the derivative of the curve y = tan(x) to determine the slope of the tangent line at any point x. The derivative is given by \( \frac{dy}{dx} = \sec^2(x) \).
Set the derivative equal to the slope of the given line to find the x-values where the tangent line is parallel to y = 2x. Solve \( \sec^2(x) = 2 \) for x.
Solve the equation \( \sec^2(x) = 2 \) to find the x-values within the interval \( -\frac{\pi}{2} < x < \frac{\pi}{2} \). This involves solving \( \cos(x) = \pm \frac{1}{\sqrt{2}} \).
Substitute the x-values found into the original equation y = tan(x) to find the corresponding y-values, giving the points on the curve where the tangent is parallel to y = 2x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative of a Function

The derivative of a function at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. For the function y = tan(x), the derivative is y' = sec^2(x). Understanding how to compute and interpret derivatives is crucial for finding where the tangent line is parallel to a given line.
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Derivatives of Other Trig Functions

Parallel Lines

Two lines are parallel if they have the same slope. In this problem, the line y = 2x has a slope of 2. To find points on the curve y = tan(x) where the tangent is parallel to y = 2x, we need to set the derivative of y = tan(x) equal to 2 and solve for x.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Trigonometric Functions and Their Properties

Understanding the properties of trigonometric functions, such as the tangent function, is essential. The function y = tan(x) is periodic and has vertical asymptotes at x = ±π/2. Recognizing these properties helps in sketching the curve and understanding the behavior of the function within the given interval.
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Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivative Calculations


In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.


y = x³/3 + x²/2 + x/4

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Textbook Question

Finding g on a small airless planet Explorers on a small airless planet used a spring gun to launch a ball bearing vertically upward from the surface at a launch velocity of 15 m/sec. Because the acceleration of gravity at the planet’s surface was gₛ m/sec², the explorers expected the ball bearing to reach a height of s = 15t − (1/2)gₛt² m t sec later. The ball bearing reached its maximum height 20 sec after being launched. What was the value of gₛ?

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Textbook Question

Derivatives in Differential Form


In Exercises 17–28, find dy.


y = cos(x²)

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Textbook Question

Approximation Error


In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find


a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);

b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and

c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.



f(x) = x⁴, x₀ = 1, dx = 0.1

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Textbook Question

Derivative of multiples Does knowing that a function g(t) is differentiable at t = 7 tell you anything about the differentiability of the function 3g at t = 7? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.


g(x) = { 2x − x³ − 1, x ≥ 0

x − (1 / (x + 1)), x < 0

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