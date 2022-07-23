If x²y³ = 4/27 and dy/dt = ¹/₂, then what is dx/dt when x = 2?
For what value of c is the curve y = c/ (x + 1) tangent to the line through the points (0, 3) and (5, -2)?
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Key Concepts
Tangent Line
Slope of a Line
Derivative
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝓻 = ( sin θ )²
( cos θ - 1 )
Finding g on a small airless planet Explorers on a small airless planet used a spring gun to launch a ball bearing vertically upward from the surface at a launch velocity of 15 m/sec. Because the acceleration of gravity at the planet’s surface was gₛ m/sec², the explorers expected the ball bearing to reach a height of s = 15t − (1/2)gₛt² m t sec later. The ball bearing reached its maximum height 20 sec after being launched. What was the value of gₛ?
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 2 tan² x - sec² x
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (1/6)(1 + cos²(7t))³
A melting ice layer A spherical iron ball 8 in. in diameter is coated with a layer of ice of uniform thickness. If the ice melts at the rate of 10 in³/min, how fast is the thickness of the ice decreasing when it is 2 in. thick? How fast is the outer surface area of ice decreasing?