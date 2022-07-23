For what value of c is the curve y = c/ (x + 1) tangent to the line through the points (0, 3) and (5, -2)?
If x²y³ = 4/27 and dy/dt = ¹/₂, then what is dx/dt when x = 2?
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Key Concepts
Implicit Differentiation
Chain Rule
Solving for a Derivative
Finding g on a small airless planet Explorers on a small airless planet used a spring gun to launch a ball bearing vertically upward from the surface at a launch velocity of 15 m/sec. Because the acceleration of gravity at the planet’s surface was gₛ m/sec², the explorers expected the ball bearing to reach a height of s = 15t − (1/2)gₛt² m t sec later. The ball bearing reached its maximum height 20 sec after being launched. What was the value of gₛ?
Approximation Error
In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find
a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);
b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and
c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.
f(x) = x⁴, x₀ = 1, dx = 0.1
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 2 tan² x - sec² x
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (1/6)(1 + cos²(7t))³
A melting ice layer A spherical iron ball 8 in. in diameter is coated with a layer of ice of uniform thickness. If the ice melts at the rate of 10 in³/min, how fast is the thickness of the ice decreasing when it is 2 in. thick? How fast is the outer surface area of ice decreasing?