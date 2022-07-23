If y = x² and dx/dt = 3, then what is dy/dt when x = –1?

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
g(t) = (1 + sin(3t) / (3 − 2t))⁻¹
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
g(t) = (1 + sin(3t) / (3 − 2t))⁻¹
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (5 − 2x)⁻³ + (1 / 8)(2 / x + 1)⁴
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
w = 3z⁷ − 7z³ + 21z²
In Exercises 29 and 30, find the slope of the curve at the given points.
(x² + y²)² = (x – y)² at (1,0) and (1,–1)
Approximation Error
In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find
a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);
b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and
c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.
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f(x) = x² + 2x, x₀ = 1, dx = 0.1
One-Sided Derivatives
Compute the right-hand and left-hand derivatives as limits to show that the functions in Exercises 37–40 are not differentiable at the point P.