Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function. In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the outer function (1/u)⁻¹ with respect to the inner function u = (1 + sin(3t)) / (3 - 2t).