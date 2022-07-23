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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.53
Chapter 3, Problem 3.53

In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.


r cos 2s + sin²s = π

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1
Identify the given equation: \( r \cos(2s) + \sin^2(s) = \pi \). We need to find \( \frac{dr}{ds} \).
Differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to \( s \). Use the product rule for \( r \cos(2s) \) and the chain rule for \( \sin^2(s) \).
For the term \( r \cos(2s) \), apply the product rule: \( \frac{d}{ds}(r \cos(2s)) = \frac{dr}{ds} \cos(2s) + r \frac{d}{ds}(\cos(2s)) \).
Differentiate \( \cos(2s) \) using the chain rule: \( \frac{d}{ds}(\cos(2s)) = -2\sin(2s) \).
Differentiate \( \sin^2(s) \) using the chain rule: \( \frac{d}{ds}(\sin^2(s)) = 2\sin(s)\cos(s) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation

Implicit differentiation is a technique used to differentiate equations where the dependent and independent variables are not explicitly separated. In this case, we have an equation involving both r and s, and we need to find the derivative dr/ds. By differentiating both sides of the equation with respect to s, we can apply the chain rule to find the relationship between the derivatives.
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Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus that allows us to differentiate composite functions. When differentiating an expression like r(s), where r is a function of s, the chain rule states that the derivative of r with respect to s is the product of the derivative of r with respect to its argument and the derivative of that argument with respect to s. This is crucial for finding dr/ds in the given equation.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values of the variables. In the given equation, we encounter cos(2s) and sin²(s), which can be simplified using identities such as the double angle formula for cosine and the Pythagorean identity. Understanding these identities is essential for simplifying the equation and effectively finding the derivative.
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Verifying Trig Equations as Identities
Related Practice
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Find the slope of the curve x³y³ + y² = x + y at the points (1, 1) and (1, -1).

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In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.


f(x) = { 2x + tan x, x ≥ 0

x², x < 0

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Heating a plate When a circular plate of metal is heated in an oven, its radius increases at the rate of 0.01 cm/min. At what rate is the plate’s area increasing when the radius is 50 cm?

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Textbook Question

Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives


Use the formula

f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)

to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.


g(x) = x / (x − 1)

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Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


s = (sec t + tan t)⁵

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Textbook Question

Linearization for Approximation


In Exercises 7–12, find a linearization at a suitably chosen integer near a at which the given function and its derivative are easy to evaluate.


f(x) = ∛x, a = 8.5

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