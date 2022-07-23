Find the slope of the curve x³y³ + y² = x + y at the points (1, 1) and (1, -1).
In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
r cos 2s + sin²s = π
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Key Concepts
Implicit Differentiation
Chain Rule
Trigonometric Identities
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x + tan x, x ≥ 0
x², x < 0
Heating a plate When a circular plate of metal is heated in an oven, its radius increases at the rate of 0.01 cm/min. At what rate is the plate’s area increasing when the radius is 50 cm?
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
g(x) = x / (x − 1)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
s = (sec t + tan t)⁵
Linearization for Approximation
In Exercises 7–12, find a linearization at a suitably chosen integer near a at which the given function and its derivative are easy to evaluate.
f(x) = ∛x, a = 8.5