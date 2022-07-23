Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝓻 = ( sin θ )²
( cos θ - 1 )
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝓻 = ( sin θ )²
( cos θ - 1 )
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
w = 3z⁷ − 7z³ + 21z²
In Exercises 29 and 30, find the slope of the curve at the given points.
(x² + y²)² = (x – y)² at (1,0) and (1,–1)
Approximation Error
In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find
a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);
b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and
c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.
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f(x) = x² + 2x, x₀ = 1, dx = 0.1
A melting ice layer A spherical iron ball 8 in. in diameter is coated with a layer of ice of uniform thickness. If the ice melts at the rate of 10 in³/min, how fast is the thickness of the ice decreasing when it is 2 in. thick? How fast is the outer surface area of ice decreasing?
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
r = 12/θ − 4/θ³ + 1/θ⁴