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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.1.30
Chapter 3, Problem 3.1.30

Rates of Change


Speed of a rocket At t sec after liftoff, the height of a rocket is 3t² ft. How fast is the rocket climbing 10 sec after liftoff?

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1
To find how fast the rocket is climbing, we need to determine the rate of change of the height with respect to time, which is the derivative of the height function.
The height of the rocket as a function of time is given by h(t) = 3t². We need to find the derivative of this function, h'(t), to get the velocity function.
Differentiate h(t) = 3t² with respect to t. Using the power rule, the derivative of t² is 2t, so h'(t) = 3 * 2t = 6t.
Now that we have the velocity function h'(t) = 6t, we can find the velocity at a specific time by substituting t = 10 seconds into this derivative.
Substitute t = 10 into h'(t) = 6t to find the velocity of the rocket at 10 seconds. This will give you the rate at which the rocket is climbing at that moment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. In the context of the rocket's height, the derivative of the height function with respect to time will give us the rocket's speed at any given moment.
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Derivatives

Function of Time

In this problem, the height of the rocket is expressed as a function of time, specifically h(t) = 3t². Understanding how to interpret and manipulate this function is crucial for determining the rocket's height and speed at specific time intervals.
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Exponential Functions

Application of the Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. In this scenario, while the height function is straightforward, recognizing how to apply differentiation rules effectively is essential for calculating the speed of the rocket at the specified time.
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Intro to the Chain Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


𝓻 = ( sin θ )²

( cos θ - 1 )

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Textbook Question

Derivative Calculations


In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.


w = 3z⁷ − 7z³ + 21z²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29 and 30, find the slope of the curve at the given points.


(x² + y²)² = (x – y)² at (1,0) and (1,–1)

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Textbook Question

Approximation Error


In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find


a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);

b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and

c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.


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f(x) = x² + 2x, x₀ = 1, dx = 0.1

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Textbook Question

A melting ice layer A spherical iron ball 8 in. in diameter is coated with a layer of ice of uniform thickness. If the ice melts at the rate of 10 in³/min, how fast is the thickness of the ice decreasing when it is 2 in. thick? How fast is the outer surface area of ice decreasing?

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Textbook Question

Derivative Calculations


In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.


r = 12/θ − 4/θ³ + 1/θ⁴

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