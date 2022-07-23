In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³
Show that the line y = mx + b is its own tangent line at any point (x₀, mx₀ + b).
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = tan²(sin³(t))
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the surface area S = 6x² of a cube when the edge lengths change from x₀ to x₀ + dx
Normal lines to a parabola Show that if it is possible to draw three normal lines from the point (a, 0) to the parabola x = y² shown in the accompanying diagram, then a must be greater than 1/2. One of the normal lines is the x-axis. For what value of a are the other two normal lines perpendicular?
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Implicit Differentiation
In Exercises 43–50, find by implicit differentiation.
xy + 2x + 3y = 1