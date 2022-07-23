In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
(y - x)² = 2x + 4, (6, 2)
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
(y - x)² = 2x + 4, (6, 2)
Find the points on the curve y = 2x³ - 3x² - 12x + 20 where the tangent line is
a. perpendicular to the line y = 1 - (x/24).
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b. parallel to the line y = √2 - 12x.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
s = (4 / 3π)sin(3t) + (4 / 5π)cos(5t)
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = tan²(sin³(t))
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the surface area S = 6x² of a cube when the edge lengths change from x₀ to x₀ + dx
Normal lines to a parabola Show that if it is possible to draw three normal lines from the point (a, 0) to the parabola x = y² shown in the accompanying diagram, then a must be greater than 1/2. One of the normal lines is the x-axis. For what value of a are the other two normal lines perpendicular?
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