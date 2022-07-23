Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.46
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.46

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function y in terms of t: \( y = \left( t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \sin(t) \right)^{\frac{4}{3}} \). We need to find \( \frac{dy}{dt} \).
Apply the chain rule to differentiate \( y \) with respect to \( t \). The chain rule states that if \( y = u^n \), then \( \frac{dy}{dt} = n u^{n-1} \frac{du}{dt} \). Here, \( u = t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \sin(t) \) and \( n = \frac{4}{3} \).
Differentiate \( u = t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \sin(t) \) with respect to \( t \) using the product rule. The product rule states that if \( u = v \cdot w \), then \( \frac{du}{dt} = v' \cdot w + v \cdot w' \). Here, \( v = t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \) and \( w = \sin(t) \).
Calculate \( v' \) and \( w' \): \( v' = \frac{d}{dt}(t^{-\frac{3}{4}}) = -\frac{3}{4}t^{-\frac{7}{4}} \) and \( w' = \frac{d}{dt}(\sin(t)) = \cos(t) \). Substitute these into the product rule to find \( \frac{du}{dt} \).
Substitute \( u \), \( n \), and \( \frac{du}{dt} \) back into the chain rule expression to find \( \frac{dy}{dt} = \frac{4}{3} \left( t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \sin(t) \right)^{\frac{1}{3}} \cdot \frac{du}{dt} \). Simplify the expression to complete the differentiation process.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, then its derivative dy/dt is f'(g(t)) * g'(t). This rule is essential for finding the derivative of y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³, as it involves nested functions.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule

Product Rule

The product rule is used to differentiate functions that are products of two or more functions. If y = u(t) * v(t), then the derivative dy/dt is u'(t) * v(t) + u(t) * v'(t). In the given problem, y = t⁻³/⁴ * sin(t) is a product of two functions, requiring the application of the product rule to find its derivative.
Recommended video:
05:18
The Product Rule

Power Rule

The power rule is a basic differentiation rule used when differentiating functions of the form y = t^n. It states that the derivative dy/dt is n * t^(n-1). In the expression y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³, the power rule is applied to the outer function to help find the derivative of the entire expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.


(y - x)² = 2x + 4, (6, 2)

302
views
Textbook Question

Find the points on the curve y = 2x³ - 3x² - 12x + 20 where the tangent line is


a. perpendicular to the line y = 1 - (x/24).

_

b. parallel to the line y = √2 - 12x.

184
views
Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.


s = (4 / 3π)sin(3t) + (4 / 5π)cos(5t)

235
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = tan²(sin³(t))

235
views
Textbook Question

Differential Estimates of Change


In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.


The change in the surface area S = 6x² of a cube when the edge lengths change from x₀ to x₀ + dx

204
views
Textbook Question

Normal lines to a parabola Show that if it is possible to draw three normal lines from the point (a, 0) to the parabola x = y² shown in the accompanying diagram, then a must be greater than 1/2. One of the normal lines is the x-axis. For what value of a are the other two normal lines perpendicular?


" style="" width="340">

347
views