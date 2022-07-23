Product Rule

The product rule is used to differentiate functions that are products of two or more functions. If y = u(t) * v(t), then the derivative dy/dt is u'(t) * v(t) + u(t) * v'(t). In the given problem, y = t⁻³/⁴ * sin(t) is a product of two functions, requiring the application of the product rule to find its derivative.