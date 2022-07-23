Find by implicit differentiation.
x²y² = 1
Find by implicit differentiation.
x²y² = 1
Vehicular stopping distance Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads, a model for the total stopping distance of a moving car in terms of its speed is s = 1.1v + 0.054v², where s is measured in ft and v in mph. The linear term 1.1v models the distance the car travels during the time the driver perceives a need to stop until the brakes are applied, and the quadratic term 0.054v² models the additional braking distance once they are applied. Find ds/dv at v = 35 and v = 70 mph, and interpret the meaning of the derivative.
Quadratics having a common tangent line The curves y = x² + ax + b and y = cx − x² have a common tangent line at the point (1,0). Find a, b, and c.
Slopes and Tangent Lines
b. Smallest slope What is the smallest slope on the curve? At what point on the curve does the curve have this slope?
Airplane takeoff Suppose that the distance an aircraft travels along a runway before takeoff is given by D = (10/9)t², where D is measured in meters from the starting point and t is measured in seconds from the time the brakes are released. The aircraft will become airborne when its speed reaches 200 km/h. How long will it take to become airborne, and what distance will it travel in that time?
Find by implicit differentiation.
x² + xy + y² - 5x = 2