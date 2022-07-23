Slopes and Tangent Lines
a. Horizontal tangent lines Find equations for the horizontal tangent lines to the curve y = x³ − 3x − 2. Also find equations for the lines that are perpendicular to these tangent lines at the points of tangency.
Slopes and Tangent Lines
a. Horizontal tangent lines Find equations for the horizontal tangent lines to the curve y = x³ − 3x − 2. Also find equations for the lines that are perpendicular to these tangent lines at the points of tangency.
The number of gallons of water in a tank t minutes after the tank has started to drain is Q(t) = 200(30 - t)². How fast is the water running out at the end of 10 min? What is the average rate at which the water flows out during the first 10 min?
[Technology Exercise]
Draining a tank It takes 12 hours to drain a storage tank by opening the valve at the bottom. The depth y of fluid in the tank t hours after the valve is opened is given by the formula
y = 6(1 - t/12)² m.
a. Find the rate dy/dt (m/h) at which the tank is draining at time t.
[Technology Exercise]
Draining a tank It takes 12 hours to drain a storage tank by opening the valve at the bottom. The depth y of fluid in the tank t hours after the valve is opened is given by the formula
y = 6(1 - t/12)² m.
b. When is the fluid level in the tank falling fastest? Slowest? What are the values of dy/dt at these times?
Slopes and Tangent Lines
b. Smallest slope What is the smallest slope on the curve? At what point on the curve does the curve have this slope?
Airplane takeoff Suppose that the distance an aircraft travels along a runway before takeoff is given by D = (10/9)t², where D is measured in meters from the starting point and t is measured in seconds from the time the brakes are released. The aircraft will become airborne when its speed reaches 200 km/h. How long will it take to become airborne, and what distance will it travel in that time?