In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
xy + 2x - 5y = 2, (3, 2)
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
xy + 2x - 5y = 2, (3, 2)
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x²(x – y)² = x² – y²
In Exercises 65 and 66, find the derivative using the definition.
ƒ(t) = 1 .
2t + 1
In Exercises 29 and 30, find the slope of the curve at the given points.
y² + x² = y⁴ – 2x at (–2,1) and (–2,–1)
For Exercises 55 and 56, evaluate each limit by first converting each to a derivative at a particular x-value.
lim (x → −1) (x²/⁹ − 1) / (x + 1)
Normal lines to a parabola Show that if it is possible to draw three normal lines from the point (a, 0) to the parabola x = y² shown in the accompanying diagram, then a must be greater than 1/2. One of the normal lines is the x-axis. For what value of a are the other two normal lines perpendicular?
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