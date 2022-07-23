Moving along a parabola A particle moves along the parabola y = x² in the first quadrant in such a way that its x-coordinate (measured in meters) increases at a steady 10 m/sec. How fast is the angle of inclination θ of the line joining the particle to the origin changing when x = 3 m?
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
xy + 2x - 5y = 2, (3, 2)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Implicit Differentiation
Tangent Line
Normal Line
Slopes on the graph of the tangent function Graph y = tan x and its derivative together on (−π/2, π/2). Does the graph of the tangent function appear to have a smallest slope? A largest slope? Is the slope ever negative? Give reasons for your answers.
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x²(x – y)² = x² – y²
The devil’s curve (Gabriel Cramer, 1750) Find the slopes of the devil’s curve y⁴ – 4y² = x⁴ – 9x² at the four indicated points.
Normal lines to a parabola Show that if it is possible to draw three normal lines from the point (a, 0) to the parabola x = y² shown in the accompanying diagram, then a must be greater than 1/2. One of the normal lines is the x-axis. For what value of a are the other two normal lines perpendicular?
<IMAGE>
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
x³/² + 2y³/² = 17, (1, 4)