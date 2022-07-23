The number of gallons of water in a tank t minutes after the tank has started to drain is Q(t) = 200(30 - t)². How fast is the water running out at the end of 10 min? What is the average rate at which the water flows out during the first 10 min?
[Technology Exercise]
Draining a tank It takes 12 hours to drain a storage tank by opening the valve at the bottom. The depth y of fluid in the tank t hours after the valve is opened is given by the formula
y = 6(1 - t/12)² m.
a. Find the rate dy/dt (m/h) at which the tank is draining at time t.
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Key Concepts
Derivative
Chain Rule
Quadratic Function
Economics
Marginal revenue
Suppose that the revenue from selling x washing machines is
r(x) = 20000(1 − 1/x) dollars.
c. Find the limit of r'(x) as x → ∞. How would you interpret this number?
[Technology Exercise]
Draining a tank It takes 12 hours to drain a storage tank by opening the valve at the bottom. The depth y of fluid in the tank t hours after the valve is opened is given by the formula
y = 6(1 - t/12)² m.
b. When is the fluid level in the tank falling fastest? Slowest? What are the values of dy/dt at these times?
Vehicular stopping distance Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads, a model for the total stopping distance of a moving car in terms of its speed is s = 1.1v + 0.054v², where s is measured in ft and v in mph. The linear term 1.1v models the distance the car travels during the time the driver perceives a need to stop until the brakes are applied, and the quadratic term 0.054v² models the additional braking distance once they are applied. Find ds/dv at v = 35 and v = 70 mph, and interpret the meaning of the derivative.
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
f(x) = x² − 3x + 4
Additional Applications
Bacterium population
When a bactericide was added to a nutrient broth in which bacteria were growing, the bacterium population continued to grow for a while, but then stopped growing and began to decline. The size of the population at time t (hours) was b = 10⁶ + 10⁴t − 10³t². Find the growth rates at
a. t = 0 hours.
b. t = 5 hours.
c. t = 10 hours.