Textbook Question
Find the linearizations of
a. tan x at x = -π/4
Graph the curves and linearizations together.
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Find the linearizations of
a. tan x at x = -π/4
Graph the curves and linearizations together.
How accurately should you measure the edge of a cube to be reasonably sure of calculating the cube’s surface area with an error of no more than 2%?
To find the height of a lamppost (see accompanying figure), you stand a 6-ft pole 20 ft from the lamp and measure the length a of its shadow, finding it to be 15 ft, give or take an inch. Calculate the height of the lamppost using the value a = 15 and estimate the possible error in the result.
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Find the linearization of ƒ(x) = √(1 + x) + sin x - 0.5 at x = 0.