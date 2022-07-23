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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.5.51a
Chapter 4, Problem 4.5.51a

51. Frictionless cart A small frictionless cart, attached to the wall by a spring, is pulled 10 cm from its rest position and released at time t = 0 to roll back and forth for 4 sec. Its position at time t is s = 10 cos πt.

a. What is the cart's maximum speed? When is the cart moving that fast? Where is it then? What is the magnitude of the acceleration then?

Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the cart's maximum speed, we need to determine the derivative of the position function s(t) = 10 cos(πt) with respect to time t. This derivative will give us the velocity function v(t).
The velocity function v(t) is found by differentiating s(t) with respect to t: v(t) = ds/dt = -10π sin(πt).
The maximum speed occurs when the absolute value of the velocity is maximized. Since the sine function oscillates between -1 and 1, the maximum value of |v(t)| is 10π, which occurs when sin(πt) = ±1.
To find when the cart is moving at maximum speed, solve the equation sin(πt) = ±1. This occurs at t = 0.5, 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, etc., within the given time interval of 0 to 4 seconds.
To find the position and acceleration when the cart is moving at maximum speed, substitute t = 0.5 into the position function s(t) and the acceleration function a(t), where a(t) = dv/dt = -10π^2 cos(πt).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion

Simple harmonic motion (SHM) describes the motion of the cart as it oscillates back and forth. The position function s = 10 cos πt indicates that the cart's motion is periodic and sinusoidal, typical of SHM. The amplitude of 10 cm represents the maximum displacement from the rest position, and the angular frequency π determines the speed of oscillation.
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Derivatives Applied To Acceleration Example 2

Velocity in SHM

The velocity of an object in simple harmonic motion is the derivative of its position function with respect to time. For s = 10 cos πt, the velocity v(t) is given by v(t) = -10π sin πt. The maximum speed occurs when the sine function equals ±1, resulting in a maximum velocity magnitude of 10π cm/s.
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Acceleration in SHM

Acceleration in simple harmonic motion is the derivative of the velocity function or the second derivative of the position function. For s = 10 cos πt, the acceleration a(t) is a(t) = -10π² cos πt. The magnitude of acceleration is maximum when the cosine function equals ±1, which occurs at the maximum displacement points.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

(2/3)x⁻¹ᐟ³

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 41–52:


a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.


f(x) = (x + 1)², −∞ < x ≤ 0

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 19–40:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


f(r) = 3r³ + 16r

178
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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 53–60:


a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.


f(x) = csc²x − 2cot x, 0 < x < π

166
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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 41–52:


a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.


f(x) = √(x² − 2x − 3), 3 ≤ x < ∞

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Textbook Question

25. Paper folding A rectangular sheet of 8.5-in.-by-11-in. paper is placed on a flat surface. One of the corners is placed on the opposite longer edge, as shown in the figure, and held there as the paper is smoothed flat. The problem is to make the length of the crease as small as possible. Call the length L. Try it with paper.

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a. Show that L^2=2x^3/(2x-8.5).

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