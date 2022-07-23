Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = −x² − 6x − 9,−4 ≤ x < ∞
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = −x² − 6x − 9,−4 ≤ x < ∞
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
(2/3)x⁻¹ᐟ³
Finding displacement from an antiderivative of velocity
a. Suppose that the velocity of a body moving along the s-axis is
ds/dt = v = 9.8t − 3.
i. Find the body’s displacement over the time interval from t = 1 to t = 3 given that s = 5 when t = 0.
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
πcos πx
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = x² − 4x + 4, 1 ≤ x < ∞
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3)