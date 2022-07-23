Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
1/(3³√x)
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
1/(3³√x)
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
1 / 2x³
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = (x − 2)²ᐟ³.
b. Show that the only local extreme value of f occurs at x = 2.
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
4 sec 3x tan 3x
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
-(1/2)x⁻³ᐟ²
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
x⁻³/2 + x²