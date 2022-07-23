Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1
Theory and Examples
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 63–66. Then find the extreme values of the function on the interval and say where they occur.
f(x) = |x − 2| + |x + 3|, −5 ≤ x ≤ 5
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 1–6, determine from the graph whether the function has any absolute extreme values on [a, b]. Then explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.
Finding Extreme Values
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = 𝓍³ + 𝓍² ― 8𝓍 + 5
119. Find the values of constants a, b, and c such that the graph of y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx has a
local maximum at x = 3, local minimum at x =- 1, and inflection point at (1, 11).
Theory and Examples
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 63–66. Then find the extreme values of the function on the interval and say where they occur.
h(x) = |x + 2| − |x − 3|, −∞ < x < ∞