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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.4.74
Chapter 4, Problem 4.4.74

Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
74. y' = (x² - 2x)(x - 5)²

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Step 1: Start by finding the second derivative y''. To do this, apply the product rule to y' = (x² - 2x)(x - 5)². Recall the product rule: if y' = u(x)v(x), then y'' = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). Here, u(x) = (x² - 2x) and v(x) = (x - 5)².
Step 2: Compute the derivative of u(x) = (x² - 2x). Use the power rule to find u'(x) = 2x - 2.
Step 3: Compute the derivative of v(x) = (x - 5)². Use the chain rule to find v'(x) = 2(x - 5).
Step 4: Substitute u(x), u'(x), v(x), and v'(x) into the product rule formula for y''. This gives y'' = [(2x - 2)(x - 5)²] + [(x² - 2x)(2(x - 5))]. Simplify this expression by expanding and combining like terms.
Step 5: Use the second derivative y'' to analyze the concavity of the graph of f(x). Identify where y'' > 0 (indicating concave up) and y'' < 0 (indicating concave down). Combine this information with the critical points from y' = 0 to sketch the general shape of the graph of f(x).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Derivative

The first derivative of a function, denoted as y' or f'(x), represents the rate of change of the function with respect to x. It provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at any given point. Analyzing the first derivative helps identify critical points, where the function may have local maxima or minima.
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The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Second Derivative

The second derivative, denoted as y'' or f''(x), is the derivative of the first derivative. It indicates the rate of change of the slope of the function, providing insights into the concavity of the graph. If y'' is positive, the graph is concave up, and if y'' is negative, the graph is concave down. This information is crucial for sketching the general shape of the function.
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The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Graphing Procedure Steps

The graphing procedure involves several steps to analyze the behavior of a function based on its derivatives. Steps typically include finding critical points, determining intervals of increase and decrease, analyzing concavity using the second derivative, and identifying points of inflection. These steps collectively help in sketching an accurate representation of the function's graph.
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Graphing The Derivative
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 63–66. Then find the extreme values of the function on the interval and say where they occur.


f(x) = |x − 2| + |x + 3|, −5 ≤ x ≤ 5

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Textbook Question

Finding Extrema from Graphs


In Exercises 1–6, determine from the graph whether the function has any absolute extreme values on [a, b]. Then explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.


334
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Textbook Question

Finding Extreme Values

In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.


y = 𝓍³ + 𝓍² ― 8𝓍 + 5

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Textbook Question

119. Find the values of constants a, b, and c such that the graph of y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx has a

local maximum at x = 3, local minimum at x =- 1, and inflection point at (1, 11).

226
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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 63–66. Then find the extreme values of the function on the interval and say where they occur.


h(x) = |x + 2| − |x − 3|, −∞ < x < ∞

199
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