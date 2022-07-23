Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
a. Does f'(0) exist?
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
a. Does f'(0) exist?
52. Two masses hanging side by side from springs have positions s_1 = 2 sin t and s_2 = sin 2t,
respectively.
a. At what times in the interval 0 < t do the masses pass each other? (Hint: sin 2t = 2 sint cost.)
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = x / 2 − 2sin (x/2), 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
k(x) = x³ + 3x² + 3x + 1, −∞ < x ≤ 0
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
sec²x