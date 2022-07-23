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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.5a
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.5a

Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
1 / x²

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.


Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.


a. Does f'(0) exist?

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Textbook Question

52. Two masses hanging side by side from springs have positions s_1 = 2 sin t and s_2 = sin 2t,

respectively.

a. At what times in the interval 0 < t do the masses pass each other? (Hint: sin 2t = 2 sint cost.)

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 53–60:


a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.


f(x) = x / 2 − 2sin (x/2), 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 53–60:


a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.


f(x) = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 41–52:


a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.


k(x) = x³ + 3x² + 3x + 1, −∞ < x ≤ 0

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

sec²x

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