Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sec²x − 2tan x, −π/2 < x < π/2
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sec²x − 2tan x, −π/2 < x < π/2
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = (x − 2)²ᐟ³.
a. Does f′(2) exist?
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
k(x) = x³ + 3x² + 3x + 1, −∞ < x ≤ 0
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sin x − cos x,0 ≤ x ≤ 2π
20.The U.S. Postal Service will accept a box for domestic shipment only if the sum of its length and girth (distance around) does not exceed 108 in. a.What dimensions will give a box with a square end the largest possible volume?
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