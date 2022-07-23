In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = (𝓍 + 1) / (𝓍² + 2𝓍 + 2)
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = (𝓍 + 1) / (𝓍² + 2𝓍 + 2)
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d²y/dx² = 2 − 6x; y′(0) = 4, y(0) = 1
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(√x + ³√x) dx
37. What value of a makes f(x) = x^2 +(a/x) have
a. a local minimum at x = 2?
b. a point of inflection at x = 1?
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(t√t + √t) / t² dt
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1 + cos 4t)/2 dt