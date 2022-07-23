Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
y = (x2 + 1) / x
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
y = (x2 + 1) / x
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
60. y = 5 / (x⁴ + 5)
An isosceles triangle has its vertex at the origin and its base parallel to the x-axis with the vertices above the axis on the curve y = 27 - x2. Find the largest area the triangle can have.
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
y= (x + 1) / (x - 3)
Applications
Classical accounts tell us that a 170-oar trireme (ancient Greek or Roman warship) once covered 184 sea miles in 24 hours. Explain why at some point during this feat the trireme’s speed exceeded 7.5 knots (sea or nautical miles per hour).
The sum of two nonnegative numbers is 36. Find the numbers if
a. the difference of their square roots is to be as large as possible.
b. the sum of their square roots is to be as large as possible.