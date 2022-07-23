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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 56
Chapter 4, Problem 56

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
56. y = x² + 2/x

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First, identify the domain of the function y = x² + 2/x. Since the term 2/x is undefined for x = 0, the domain is all real numbers except x = 0.
Next, find the first derivative y' to determine critical points and local extrema. Use the quotient rule for differentiation: y' = d/dx (x² + 2/x).
Set the first derivative y' equal to zero to find critical points. Solve the equation y' = 0 for x to find potential local extrema.
Find the second derivative y'' to determine concavity and inflection points. Use the derivative of y' to find y'' and set y'' = 0 to find potential inflection points.
Evaluate the function y at the critical points and endpoints (if any) to find absolute extrema. Compare these values to determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on its domain.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points

Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local maxima, minima, or inflection points. To find them, compute the derivative of the function and solve for the values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist.
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Critical Points

Second Derivative Test

The second derivative test helps determine the concavity of a function and identify inflection points. If the second derivative is positive at a critical point, the function is concave up, indicating a local minimum. If negative, the function is concave down, indicating a local maximum. A change in sign of the second derivative indicates an inflection point.
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The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Absolute Extrema

Absolute extrema are the highest or lowest points over the entire domain of a function. To find them, evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints of the domain. Compare these values to determine the absolute maximum and minimum. This is crucial for understanding the overall behavior of the function across its domain.
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Finding Extrema Graphically
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.

y = (x2 + 1) / x                              

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.

60. y = 5 / (x⁴ + 5)

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Textbook Question

An isosceles triangle has its vertex at the origin and its base parallel to the x-axis with the vertices above the axis on the curve y = 27 - x2. Find the largest area the triangle can have.

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Textbook Question

Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.

y= (x + 1) / (x - 3)

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Textbook Question

Applications


Classical accounts tell us that a 170-oar trireme (ancient Greek or Roman warship) once covered 184 sea miles in 24 hours. Explain why at some point during this feat the trireme’s speed exceeded 7.5 knots (sea or nautical miles per hour).

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Textbook Question

The sum of two nonnegative numbers is 36. Find the numbers if

a. the difference of their square roots is to be as large as possible.

b. the sum of their square roots is to be as large as possible.

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