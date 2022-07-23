Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀ ^π tan² (θ/3) dθ
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀ ^π tan² (θ/3) dθ
Find the total area of the region enclosed by the curve x = y²/³ and the lines x = y and y = -1.
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = x, y = 1/x², x = 2
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀¹ dr .
∛(7 - 5r)²
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀ ^π/2 5(sin x)³/² cos x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫ √t sin(2t³/²)dt