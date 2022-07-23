Textbook Question
1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.
d. ln ∛9
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1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.
d. ln ∛9
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
e. x^3 - x^2
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
e. e^x = o(e^(2x))
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
e. e^(-x)
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
e. x ln(x)
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x - 2ln(x)