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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.112e
Chapter 7, Problem 7.112e

112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
e. sec^(-1)x = O(1)

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Textbook Question

1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.

d. ln ∛9

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Textbook Question

4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?

e. x^3 - x^2

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9. True, or false? As x→∞,

e. e^x = o(e^(2x))

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2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?

e. e^(-x)

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3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?

e. x ln(x)

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Textbook Question

6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?

e. x - 2ln(x)

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