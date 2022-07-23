112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
e. sec^(-1)x = O(1)
112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
e. sec^(-1)x = O(1)
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
e. Plot the functions f and g, the identity, the two tangent lines, and the line segment joining the points (x_0, f(x_0)) and (f(x_0), x_0). Discuss the symmetries you see across the main diagonal y=x.
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
e. (3/2)^x
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
e. x ln(x)
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x - 2ln(x)