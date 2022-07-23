Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
55. ∫(from -2 to -1)e^(-(x+1)) dx
18
views
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
55. ∫(from -2 to -1)e^(-(x+1)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
47. ∫(1/r)csc²(1+ln(r))dr
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
3. y = (1/4)xe^(4x) - (1/16)e^(4x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
41. ∫(from 0 to 4)2t/(t² - 25)dt
In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.
79. 3^y = 2^(y+1)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
17. y = ln(arccos(x))