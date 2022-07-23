Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
31. ∫e^x sin(e^x)dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
31. ∫e^x sin(e^x)dx
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
129. dy/dx = e^(-x-y-2), y(0) = -2
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
3. y = (1/4)xe^(4x) - (1/16)e^(4x)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
99. lim(x→0) (2^sin(x) - 1)/(e^x - 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
61. ∫(from 1 to 3)(ln(v+1))²/(v+1) dv
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
37. ∫(from -1 to 1)dx/(3x-4)