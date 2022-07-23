Textbook Question
What can you conclude about the inverses of functions whose graphs are lines perpendicular to the line y=x?
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What can you conclude about the inverses of functions whose graphs are lines perpendicular to the line y=x?
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
1. c. tan^(-1)(1/√3)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
7. c. arcsec(-2)
80. Find all values of c that satisfy the conclusion of Cauchy's Mean Value Theorem for the given functions and interval.
c. f(x) = x³/ (3 - 4x), g(x) = x², (a, b) = (0, 3)
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
c. √(1+x^4)
88. Given that x>0, find the maximum value, if any, of
c. x^(1/x^n) (n a positive integer)