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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.3.33
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.33

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(e^(3x) + 5e^(-x)) dx

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