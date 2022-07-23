Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
77. y = log₃(((x + 1)/(x − 1))^(ln 3))
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In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
77. y = log₃(((x + 1)/(x − 1))^(ln 3))
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(-5x)
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = (sech θ)(1-ln(sech θ))
11. Show that if positive functions f(x) and g(x) grow at the same rate as x→∞, then f=O(g) and g=O(f).
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y=arccos(x²)
81. Find the lengths of the following curves.
a. y = (x²/8) - ln(x), 4≤x≤8