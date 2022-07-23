Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
33. ∫e^x sec²(e^x - 7)dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
33. ∫e^x sec²(e^x - 7)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
39. ∫(from 0 to π)tan(x/3)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
64. ∫(from 1 to e)(8ln3 log_3(θ))/θ dθ
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
9. y = 8^(-t)
109. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
e. f(x) = arccsc(x), g(x) = 1/x
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y = z arcsec(z) - √(z² - 1), z>1