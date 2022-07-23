Textbook Question
112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
a. 1/x⁴ = O(1/x² + 1/x⁴)
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112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
a. 1/x⁴ = O(1/x² + 1/x⁴)
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
3. lim(x→0⁺) (cox(√x))^(1/x)
In Exercises 9 and 10, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
9. y^e^x = x^y + 1
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (((t+1)(t-1))/((t-2)(t+3)))^5, t>2
7. What integrals lead to logarithms? Give examples. What are the integrals of tan x, cot x, sec x, and csc x?
111. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
e. arctan x = O(1)