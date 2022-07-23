Textbook Question
112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
a. 1/x⁴ = O(1/x² + 1/x⁴)
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112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
a. 1/x⁴ = O(1/x² + 1/x⁴)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = (x+2)^(x+2)
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = 2(x² + 1)/√(cos 2x)
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (((t+1)(t-1))/((t-2)(t+3)))^5, t>2
111. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
c. x = o(x + ln(x))
111. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
e. arctan x = O(1)