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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.P.29
Chapter 7, Problem 7.P.29

In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y = (sin θ)^√θ

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