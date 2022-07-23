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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.4.8
Chapter 8, Problem 8.4.8

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ √(1 - 9t²) dt

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.

∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx

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Textbook Question

The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.

∫₋₁¹ (√(1 + x²) sin x) dx

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.

∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))

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Textbook Question

The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.

∫ e^(z + eᶻ) dz

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.

Use numerical integration to estimate the value of

arcsin(0.6) = ∫ (from 0 to 0.6) dx / √(1 - x²).

For reference, arcsin(0.6) = 0.64350 to five decimal places.

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Textbook Question

Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.

∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx

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