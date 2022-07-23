Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁¹ (√(1 + x²) sin x) dx
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ e^(z + eᶻ) dz
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Use numerical integration to estimate the value of
arcsin(0.6) = ∫ (from 0 to 0.6) dx / √(1 - x²).
For reference, arcsin(0.6) = 0.64350 to five decimal places.
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx