Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / (x³ √(x² - 1)), where x > 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / (x³ √(x² - 1)), where x > 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ 2e^(−θ) sinθ dθ
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -∞ to ∞ of ((dx) / (e^x + e^(-x)))
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (6 dy / √y(1 + y))
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from π to ∞ of ((1 + sin x) / x² dx)