4. What substitutions are made to evaluate integrals of sin(mx)sin(nx), sin(mx)cos(nx), and cos(mx)cos(nx)? Give an example of each case.
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.PE.31b
Chapter 8, Problem 8.PE.31b
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 − x²)] dx
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