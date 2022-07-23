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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.PE.50
Chapter 8, Problem 8.PE.50

Heat capacity of a gas
Heat capacity 
C_v
is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a given mass of gas with constant volume by 1°C, measured in units of cal/deg-mol (calories per degree gram molecular weight).
The heat capacity of oxygen depends on its temperature T and satisfies the formula
C_v = 8.27 + 10^(-5) * (26T − 1.87T²)
Use Simpson’s Rule to find the average value of C_v and the temperature at which it is attained for
20°C ≤ T ≤ 675°C.

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