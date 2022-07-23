Heat capacity of a gas

Heat capacity

C_v

is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a given mass of gas with constant volume by 1°C, measured in units of cal/deg-mol (calories per degree gram molecular weight).

The heat capacity of oxygen depends on its temperature T and satisfies the formula

C_v = 8.27 + 10^(-5) * (26T − 1.87T²)

Use Simpson’s Rule to find the average value of C_v and the temperature at which it is attained for

20°C ≤ T ≤ 675°C.