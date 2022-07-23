Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₋₁⁰ e^x / (e^x + e^(−x)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₋₁⁰ e^x / (e^x + e^(−x)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(2x³ + x² − 21x + 24) / (x² + 2x − 8)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₁^∞ (lny) / y³ dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x·e^(2x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ e^(ln√x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ sin(2θ) dθ / (1 + cos(2θ))²