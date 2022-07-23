Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / √(e^s + 1)] ds
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / √(e^s + 1)] ds
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ 9 dv / (81 − v⁴)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [y / √(16 − y²)] dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₁^∞ (lny) / y³ dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x·e^(2x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–44.
∫ eᵗ √[tan²(eᵗ) + 1] dt