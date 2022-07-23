Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.5.48
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.48

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (x√x + 9) dx

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.

∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)

33
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.

∫ (2 dx) / (x³ √(x² - 1)), where x > 1

20
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.

∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt

5
views
Textbook Question

Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.

∫ 6 dt / (9t² + 1)²

28
views
Textbook Question

The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.

∫ (2 ln(z³)) / (16z) dz

24
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.

∫ 8 cot⁴(t) dt

21
views