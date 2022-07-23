88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = ln(x), y = 0, and x = e.
a. Find the area of the region.
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 2 of sin(x + 1) dx
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 2 of (t³ + t) dt
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 3 of 1/√(x + 1) dx
Evaluate ∫ sec θ dθ by:
a. Multiplying by (sec θ + tan θ) / (sec θ + tan θ) and then using a u-substitution.