88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
Lifetime of a tire Assume the random variable L in Example 2f is normally distributed with mean μ = 22,000 miles and σ = 4,000 miles.
a. In a batch of 4000 tires, how many can be expected to last for at least 18,000 miles?
Evaluate ∫ x³ √(1 - x²) dx using:
a. Integration by parts.
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 2 of (t³ + t) dt
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 3 of 1/√(x + 1) dx
Evaluate ∫ sec θ dθ by:
a. Multiplying by (sec θ + tan θ) / (sec θ + tan θ) and then using a u-substitution.